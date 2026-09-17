Arsenal face major decision over Gyokeres' future next year

Viktor Gyokeres is determined to prove himself at Arsenal, but there is already an acceptance among some close to the club that his future could come under serious scrutiny if this season does not develop positively.

There was significant speculation around Gyokeres during the summer, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona among the clubs linked with the striker, while there was even mooted interest from Saudi Arabia.

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Arsenal ultimately committed to sticking with the Sweden international, and 28-year-old Gyokeres remains focused on making the move a success. The club are also working on a plan to get the best from him as the season develops.

However, his start has been slow and his performance against Ipswich in the Carabao Cup this week has caused further concern over whether he is the right fit for the way Arsenal want to play.

It was only Gyokeres' second start of the season, but he failed to produce the level of performance Arsenal will require from him.

The game was intended to provide a confidence boost, yet it instead raised further questions about how he can adapt.

There is still plenty of football to come and Arsenal will need Gyokeres during a demanding schedule.

There is no suggestion that the club are looking to move him on yet. But sources indicate Arsenal are continuing to monitor market opportunities, and there is an acceptance that a ruthless decision could be required next summer if Gyokeres cannot further establish himself.

The questions are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, with doubts over whether he is technically strong enough to evolve and whether he is a true stylistic fit.

Having demonstrated outstanding goalscoring ability at various stages of his career, he must now show the mental resolve to come through a difficult spell.

Gyokeres has the work ethic to give himself a chance, but Arsenal need evidence that he can translate his strengths to this level.

Ipswich was supposed to be an opportunity to change the narrative. Instead, it may have left Arsenal with even more to consider for 2027.