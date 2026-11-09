Analysis: Who could Liverpool sign at right-back if they sell Jeremie Frimpong?

Unfortunately for Jeremie Frimpong, things haven't really worked out for him at Liverpool.

Signed as a replacement for the Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold, a mixture of injuries, loss of form, and now the loan signing of Ronald Araujo - who can play both right-back and centre-back - has ensured that the 25-year-old is not necessarily a first choice.

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Al Hilal want Frimpong

It's quite the turnaround in a relatively short space of time, when one considers just how important Frimpong was for Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. What it does evidence is that there are still absolutely no guarantees in football.

Reports have also emerged suggesting the player is weighing up an offer from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal, and he could well leave the Merseyside giants as early as January.

That might not suit the Reds, unless they are able to secure a replacement in what is now a relatively short time frame.

Assuming that Andoni Iraola doesn't intend to use Conor Bradley full-time in the position, the most sensible option at this point in time could be to secure Araujo on a permanent basis.

Araujo's loan could be made permanent

With Barcelona coping admirably in the Uruguayan's absence, there's every reason to believe that they would accede to a switch for the 27-year-old, as much for the €55m (£47m) they'd receive as anything else.

Araujo has already established himself as something of a cult hero at Anfield, thanks to a mixture of his swashbuckling defensive attributes, a true physical presence, and the ability to supplement Liverpool's attack with aplomb, particularly in dead-ball situations.

That would appear to be the easiest deal to do, either at the turn of the year or next summer.

There's a school of thought that could even see Araujo have a more permanent residency in the centre of Liverpool's defence, allowing the club to bring another new face in on the right-hand side.

Out-of-favour Kounde could also play in the centre

Araujo's former Barcelona colleague Jules Kounde could form part of that conversation, given how out of favour he also finds himself at Camp Nou these days, and despite having only signed a new contract a year ago.

Youngsters Xavi Espart and Brian Farinas have been brought into the first-team fold by Hansi Flick, and although he's been playing Joao Cancelo at left-back, the experienced Portuguese is just as adept in his more natural role on the opposite side of Barça's back four.

It isn't clear how much Barcelona would require for Kounde's services, but they could be keen to do a deal for the 27-year-old if it means getting another not insignificant set of wages off the books.

Let's not forget that he too can play at centre-back, a position in which he excelled while at Sevilla.

Time for Trent to return?

The move which is most difficult to predict revolves around Alexander-Arnold.

In the same way that Frimpong hasn't stamped his authority on the right-back position at Liverpool, Trent has seemingly gone backwards at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That Jose Mourinho prefers central midfielder, Fede Valverde, there is as good an indicator as any that the 'Special One' doesn't fancy the England international as a starter in his Real XI.

The issue for Liverpool is whether they can draw a line under the way in which Trent left, and perhaps even go against public opinion in bringing him home.

As there'd be hardly any time needed to bed back into the set-up, Trent at least has to be a serious consideration at this point.

A loan move may even be preferable, as it would give the Reds time to assess whether one of their own still has what it takes, or if his form has fallen off a cliff to such an extent that they can offload him again at season's end, before taking stock.

Kayode and Livramento the outsiders

Two players that are less likely to be considered because of cost are Newcastle United's Tino Livramento and Brentford's Michael Kayode.

Both have the requisite Premier League experience and will understand exactly what's required to succeed at one of English football's most storied clubs, though Livramento has his own injury problems to contend with, and Kayode has been one of Keith Andrews' best players in the current campaign, meaning the Bees won't be keen to sell.

You can never say never where football is concerned, of course, and both players absolutely have the quality to succeed at Anfield, but whether a move makes sense for Liverpool from a financial perspective is another question entirely.

Ultimately, the Reds need to move quickly if they want to secure their preferred option and bring some stability to that side of their defence.