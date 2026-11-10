Analysis: What next for Arsenal's Zubimendi as Atletico Madrid circle midfielder

It wasn't that long ago that the hiring of Martin Zubimendi was hailed as the final piece in the puzzle at Arsenal.

A long-held interest in the Basque player finally got its pay-off when the midfielder decided that moving to the Premier League was something he couldn't put off any longer.

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Arteta a huge part of Arsenal move

There's no doubt there would've been a lot of soul-searching before making the leap, given that playing for Real Sociedad was all he'd ever known.

Mikel Arteta's knowledge of the club and area will have played an enormous part in helping to persuade Zubimendi that there was life beyond San Sebastian, so the fact that the 27-year-old's Arsenal dream could soon be over is disappointing, to say the least.

No longer a regular starter, that couldn't have been envisaged when the player put pen to paper in the summer of 2025.

Though never a regular goalscorer in any event, since the searing volley that opened his Gunners account, he's added just five more goals in 69 total appearances.

Excellent pass completion and defensive showing

However, he's one of only five squad players to break the 2,000 mark for passes attempted (2,999), Zubimendi completing 2,617 for a success rate of 87.26 per cent.

That should be more than acceptable, particularly in a side such as Arsenal, who rely on players being able to be confident under pressure and open up the pitch with the accuracy of their passing.

Martin Zubimendi's pass map for Arsenal - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

The player can't even be admonished for his lack of defensive effort either, as his 158 ball recoveries are only behind Mikel Merino (174), William Saliba (189) and Gabriel Magalhaes (278).

Furthermore, with 432 total one-on-one duels attempted, only Gabriel (504) and Bukayo Saka (544) have a better return.

For a player who isn't particularly tall either, winning 103 of his 158 aerial duels is a sensational showing.

Martin Zubimendi's radar graphic - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

He's also one of only two Arsenal stars, Declan Rice being the other, to have broken the century barrier for tackles made since he joined the club at the start of 2025/26.

57 successful tackles from 100 tackles made gives Zubimendi a 57 per cent success rate, which is better than Rice's 49.12 per cent (56 successful tackles from 114 made).

Injuries not cause for concern

In terms of his recent contributions, they've not been fantastic, as his Flashscore ratings of between 6.2 and 7.6 (for club and country) will show.

Martin Zubimendi's recent player ratings Flashscore

Arteta has suggested that the defensive midfielder has also been unlucky with injuries, and that's what has stunted his progression in North London.

However, a knock in November 2025 only kept him out for a day; his knee injury at the end of March 2026 saw just five days' absence, whilst his most recent concern, an ankle injury in October 2026, meant only six days were missed.

Martin Zubimendi's recent absences Flashscore

Hardly a cause for concern, and so for Arteta to suggest that Zubimendi needs to earn his place again hints at a bigger issue behind the scenes.

Atletico circling

Reports in Spain suggest that Atletico Madrid are preparing to make a bid as early as the January transfer window, in order to try and attempt to convince the player that his future remains in the country of his birth.

With the Gunners having started the season so well, and Arteta wanting the option of serious strength in depth, any potential negotiation is therefore likely to be a tough one from Atleti's point of view.

However, the signing of Bruno Guimaraes could well see the North Londoners at least consider the possibilities with regard to Zubimendi.

Though the Brazilian isn't a traditional defensive midfielder in the sense of holding his position, the fact that he's far more proactive and will happily get forward without neglecting his defensive duties is arguably what's helped to cement his position as a first choice.

Decision needed soon

Zubimendi is excellent at what he does, but perhaps doesn't give Arteta everything that he's looking for from someone in that position.

Not that you'll find the manager being too worried by such a situation. That competition for places is exactly what those at the elite level profess to want to deal with on a weekly basis.

As of this moment, there are no discussions taking place, but the winter transfer window is only seven weeks away.

Zubimendi will understand his true value to the North Londoners as and when an approach by Atleti or anyone else has been made, and only then will we understand the player's own position.

Will he want to remain and fight for his place, knowing that there are no guarantees being given, just 15 months after joining, or will he head back to Spain, and to a league he knows well?

Decisions, decisions...