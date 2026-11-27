Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola insists that his side's impressive recent form isn't just down to attacking duo Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool have won their last three games across all competitions, including a massive 4-0 Premier League victory over rivals Manchester United.

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Wirtz and Isak have both been key to this recent turnaround, providing a combined eight goal contributions over those games.

Speaking ahead of their Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday (November 29), however, Iraola insists there is more to his side’s form than the two attacking superstars.

"For me, it is not about Florian or Alex," said Iraola.

"If we play well, someone will score a goal, give an assist, make the numbers. It's about how those players help us play well.

"If we have a good offensive volume, someone will score the goals. We have been good in possession in the last few games, I think we are improving a lot on the ball."