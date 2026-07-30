All the FIFA tournaments that could be boycotted by the 55 UEFA members

With all 55 UEFA members having voted unanimously in favour of a boycott of all FIFA tournaments, which tournaments could actually be boycotted by Europeans?

The 55 members of UEFA came out in unison to make a statement against FIFA, where President Gianni Infantino proposed the creation of the FIFA Forward Enterprise, a company created to organise the World Cup and other major tournaments. The company is valued at $20 billion and would be owned by private investors, including Josh Kushner, the brother of U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

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All 55 UEFA members voted to boycott all of FIFA's tournaments until the current plan is off the table. Infantino gave the 211 FIFA associations until September 19 to hand in their votes.

Which FIFA tournaments could be affected by the UEFA boycott? Flashscore finds out.

Under-20 Women's World Cup

The first tournament on FIFA's calendar is the Under-20 Women's World Cup, hosted in Poland between September 5th and 27th.

Six UEFA nations have qualified for the tournament, including 2022 world champions Spain. France, England, Italy, debutants Portugal, and hosts Poland are the other five European nations to have qualified.

Losing the UEFA nations for this tournament would be a big loss for the U-20 Women's World Cup, with a European nation having reached the final in six of the last seven editions and at least two European nations having reached the semifinals in three of the last five.

Under-17 Women's World Cup

The next tournament on the FIFA calendar is the Under-17 Women's World Cup held in Morocco between October 17th and November 9th.

Five European nations have qualified for the tournament: Germany, France, Spain, Norway, and Poland. France and Spain have combined for three titles, with the latter having won two of the last four editions. At least one European nation has always reached the semifinals of the tournament, while UEFA was represented in six of the last seven finals.

Under-17 World Cup

Next on the calendar is the Under-17 Men's World Cup, held in Qatar between November 19th and December 13th.

More than any other tournament mentioned so far, UEFA will be represented by 11 nations in Qatar. Former champions France and four-time runners-up Spain headline the European field, with Belgium, Montenegro, Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Italy, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, and Serbia completing UEFA's contingent.

UEFA has delivered six champions, eight runners-up, and 10 third-placed teams in the 20 prior editions fo the U-17 World Cup. Three of the last five tournaments were won by European teams, including the latest in 2025, when Portugal beat Austria 1-0.

Three of the last four finals were all-European matchups, while UEFA has had at least two teams in the semifinals in the last four tournaments.

Women's Champions Cup

Heading into 2027, the first tournament on the calendar is the Women's Champions Cup, a tournament similar to the previous long-time format of the FIFA Club World Cup. The final phase of the Women's Champions Cup will be held between January 27th and 31st in the USA.

UEFA will be represented by FC Barcelona, the winners of the UEFA Women's Champions League. The previous winners, Arsenal, claimed the first-ever Women's Champions Cup title in January 2026, beating Brazilian side Corinthians 3-2 after extra time.

The Women's Champions Cup could be Gianni Infantino's last tournament as FIFA President, with the FIFA Congress, and thus the next presidential election, taking place on March 18th, 2027.

Women's World Cup

During the summer of 2027, FIFA will organise its showcase women's tournament in Brazil: the Women's World Cup. The tournament will be held between June 24th and July 26th.

Europe will be represented by as many as 12 nations, most of which are yet to have qualified. As of July 2026, Denmark, France, Germany, and current world champions Spain are the only qualified UEFA members. In October and November 2026, the European play-offs will take place. These will include powerhouses England, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, and Italy, as well as high-ranked nations such as Iceland, Belgium, the Republic of Ireland, Portugal, Austria, Finland, Scotland, and Poland.

UEFA members have historically been the most dominant nations in the competition's history. UEFA has delivered 4 world champions, 5 runners-up, 5 third-placed teams, and 6 fourth-placed teams.