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Al Ahly ask Egypt to release stars before South Africa friendly

Al Ahly ask Egypt to release stars before South Africa friendly
Al Ahly ask Egypt to release stars before South Africa friendlyČTK / imago sportfotodienst / JOERAN STEINSIEK

Al Ahly have reportedly asked Egypt to release their players from international duty ahead of the Pharaohs’ friendly against South Africa on October 6.

Egypt are scheduled to face Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana Bafana after their upcoming game against South Sudan, having drawn 0-0 with Angola in Friday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

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According to Ysscores, Al Ahly believe a third international fixture would leave their players with insufficient recovery time before their derby against Zamalek after the break.

The Egyptian giants currently have six players in the national squad: Mostafa Shobair, Marwan Attia, Mohamed Hany, Imam Ashour, Ahmed Sayed Zizo and Ali Mahmoud.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah has already left the Egypt camp and will miss the South Sudan encounter following an agreement with the national team’s technical staff aimed at managing his workload.

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Africa Cup of NationsEgyptSouth AfricaAl AhlyAngolaSouth SudanFriendly International

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