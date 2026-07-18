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Al Ahli sign Portugal winger Trincao from Sporting CP

Portugal's Francisco Trincao talks to the media
Portugal's Francisco Trincao talks to the mediaREUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

Saudi Pro League ⁠side and reigning Asian champions Al Ahli have signed ‌Portuguese World Cup winger Francisco Trincao ‌from Sporting Lisbon, the ‌club announced on Saturday.

Al Ahli ‌unveiled the 26-year-old in a video ‌posted on social media platform X showing him signing his ‌contract and holding the ⁠number seven ‌shirt he will wear for the ​club. "From the land of sailors, he came to ​dive into the depths of history... Welcome, Trincao," the club ⁠said.

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Born in ​Braga in northern Portugal, Trincao joined Sporting Braga's academy at the age of 11 and ‌progressed through the club's youth ranks before establishing himself in the senior team.

His rise to prominence gathered pace in 2018 when he helped Portugal win the European Under-19 Championship and finished as the ‌tournament's leading scorer.

His performances earned ​him a move to ‌Barcelona in 2020 and he later spent a season on loan at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers before returning ⁠to Portugal ⁠with Sporting ‌Lisbon.

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Saudi Professional LeagueTrincaoAl Ahli SCSporting CP

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