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Ajax complete shock signing of Marcos Leonardo from Al Hilal

Marcos Leonardo has been presented by Ajax
Marcos Leonardo has been presented by AjaxPhoto by ABDULLAH AHMED / GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Ajax have announced the signing of Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo from Al Hilal.

Marcus Leonardo, 23, signs a five-year contract in Amsterdam. Al Hilal reportedly receive a base fee of €17.5 million for the Brazilian striker, while bonuses can raise the total fee to €19 million.

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The transfer fee makes Marcos Leonardo the fifth-most expensive signing in Ajax history, trailing Josip Sutalo, Sebastien Haller, Calvin Bassey, and Steven Bergwijn.

While Ajax have reportedly been following Marcos Leonardo since the 2019 U17 South American Championship, first reports of the Amsterdam club contacting the Brazilian and Al Hilal broke on Sunday morning, with a deal reportedly being struck in the early evening that same day.

Marcos Leonardo started his career at Santos, where he debuted at age-17 in 2019. The Brazilian striker moved to Benfica for €22 million in January 2024, but moved to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia for €40 million in September of the same year.

In 82 appearances across all competitions, Marcos Leonardo scored 48 goals and assisted a further 4.

More soon...

Marcos Leonardo's career stats
Marcos Leonardo's career statsFlashscore
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AjaxMarcos LeonardoAl HilalEredivisieSaudi Professional League

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