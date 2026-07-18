Salah set to be announced by Besiktas next week as he takes next step after Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is set to sign for Turkish giants Besiktas next week after leaving Liverpool this summer.

Salah, 34, waved an emotional goodbye to Liverpool this summer, having scored 257 goals in 442 games in all competitions with the Reds where he spent 9 seasons.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Egyptian king is without a club after calling time on his Anfield stay as reports linked him with moves to the MLS and Saudi Pro League, where a large majority of world class players retire.

Salah put any decisions over his club future on hold while he represented Egypt at the 2026 World Cup, where he registered three goal contributions for his side who were knocked out by Argentina.

According to The Mirror, the winger is set to sign for Besiktas next week in a deal worth around €10million (£8.5m) plus a further €2m (£1.7m) in bonuses, includes an option to extend the arrangement by an additional year.

Earlier this week, Besiktas completed the signing of Leandro Trossard from Arsenal but the unveiling was disrupted as fans chanted for the signing of Salah as excitement grows to new heights.

Salah’s agent Ramy Abas teased the move this week, hinting that the Besiktas switch will come over the next week.

"We still do not know where Mohamed will play next season, but we may know very soon.”