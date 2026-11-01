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AGF suffer blow to championship playoff hopes with loss to Brondby

Brondby's fans could celebrate a 2-0 win
Brondby's fans could celebrate a 2-0 winCredit: Kent Rasmussen / Gonzales Photo / Profimedia

Danish champions AGF on Sunday suffered a blow to their hopes of qualifying for the championship playoffs when they suffered a 2-0 defeat away against Brondby.

After a run of encouraging results, AGF saw their streak come to an end on Sunday evening at Brondby Stadion. The home side secured a 2-0 victory over the defending Danish champions, handing them their first defeat in five Superliga matches.

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Thanks to the win, Brondby climbed to fourth place, sitting just one point behind Viborg FF in third. AGF, meanwhile, are in eighth place—one point clear of Lyngby, who sit below the relegation line.

The hosts’ first major chance arrived in the 22nd minute, when AGF goalkeeper Jesper Hansen denied a header from Marcus Younis directed toward the near post.

AGF searched for gaps in the hosts' defense, patiently moving the ball around the pitch. However, no opening materialized, and Brondby struck in the 31st minute.

Brondby - AGF - Match Stats
Brondby - AGF - Match StatsFlashscore

Marko Divković received the ball inside the box, turned on a dime, and fired it into the net at the far post. A few minutes into the second half, AGF were then saved by the crossbar following a corner kick, where Luis Binks nearly deflected the ball into the goal with his back.

Several Brondby players were poised to pounce on the rebound, but the ball ended up in the hands of Jesper Hansen, who threw himself into the mix of players.

AGF pushed for an equalizer, and with a bit more luck and quality, Tobias Bech might have found it in the 73rd minute. He was in a promising position, but a shot from Sebastian Jorgensen arrived at an awkward angle, preventing him from making clean contact.

The visitors' attempt to apply greater attacking pressure left more space for Brondby’s attacking threats and the home side took advantage of this to seal the match with a goal in the 82nd minute. From the right flank, Oliver Villadsen played a low ball across to Mads Frokjaer-Jensen, who easily steered it over the line.

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SuperligaBrondbyJesper HansenLyngbyViborgMarcus YounisMarko Divkovic

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