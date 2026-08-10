AGF coach backs weekend break to make difference in Baku clash

AGF coach Jakob Poulsen says he is confident that the Aarhus outfit can proceed to the playoff round in the qualification for the Champions League at the expense of Sabah FK from Azerbaijan on Tuesday night. The Danish side won the first leg 2-1.

AGF will have to do without defensive leader Frederik Tingager, who has not traveled to Baku for the Champions League return leg against Sabah FK.

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Tingager left the pitch less than half an hour into the first leg last Wednesday in Randers due to an injury sustained against Lyngby the previous weekend.

The key defender is currently struggling with a foot injury that he has been unable to shake off in such a short time.

"Tingager is not part of the squad for Tuesday's match. He has stayed behind in Aarhus." Things look good for the rest of the team, however. Fortunately, we didn't play over the weekend. That break has been really good for us," said Jakob Poulsen at Monday's final press conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This marks the first time in many years that Danish clubs competing in Europe have had a break from the Superliga between the first and second legs of the third qualifying round.

Consequently, the AGF squad traveled to Baku as early as Sunday, following training in Aarhus. "Let’s see on Tuesday evening against Sabah just how much of a difference it made that we didn’t play over the weekend."

"But I have a really good feeling that the players are in better shape, both physically and mentally, now than they were before the first match against Sabah," says Jakob Poulsen, who trained on Monday at 18:00 PM local time at the small, intimate stadium on the outskirts of Baku, which holds 7,000 spectators.

Colin Rösler, who recently joined AGF and made his debut against Sabah last week, had to leave the pitch due to cramps, but he is reported to be fully fit following a six-day break since the first match.

Several AGF players struggled physically and ran out of steam during the first match a week ago. Now, they have had a six-day break from matches leading up to Tuesday's return leg.

AGF won the first match 2–1 and is guaranteed a spot in the Europa League league phase if they win the two-legged tie against Sabah on aggregate. The match will go ahead at 18.00 CET on Tuesday evening.