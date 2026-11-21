AFC Leopards are top of the league with 16 points

Kenyan Premier League giants AFC Leopards maintained their unbeaten start to the 2026/27 SportPesa Premier League after grabbing a late goal to defeat Migori Youth 1-0 away on Saturday.

Apart from staying unbeaten, the victory saw AFC Leopards move top of the 18-team league table with 16 points but it could last for only 24 hours as second-placed KCB will take on promoted side 3K on Sunday.

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Emmanuel Lwangu struck in the second minute of stoppages to ensure Ingwe carried the day against the promoted outfit and register their fourth victory of the campaign.

Lwangu found himself at the right place and at the right time to power home a header from a James Kinyanjui free-kick. His superb header strolled past Migori Youth goalkeeper Victor Kamungo.

Out of eight matches, AFC Leopards have won four and drawn four. Their victories include a 2-1 result against former champions Kenya Police FC, 2-0 win against Homeboyz, 1-0 win against Mombasa United, and now the 1-0 outcome against Migori Youth.

In other matches, Bandari FC suffered a 2-0 defeat at home against Murang’a Seal to remain 14th on the log while Seal moved to sixth on 11 points.

Mathare United battled to a 1-1 draw against Homeboyz, while Mombasa United secured a point in their 1-1 draw against Ulinzi Stars.

Gor Mahia seek win against Posta

On Sunday, champions Gor Mahia will return to action against Posta Rangers at Nyayo Stadium seeking to register their fifth win of the season.

Gor Mahia have played the mailmen 27 times, winning 16 encounters, losing just three and sharing the spoils on eight occasions.

Last season, Gor Mahia won the first meeting 3-0 before the second-round fixture produced a 1-1 draw. In the previous campaign, Gor Mahia secured a maximum six points against Posta.

The first-round meeting saw Gor Mahia win 3-0 before securing a 2-1 victory in the reverse battle. Gor Mahia are currently sitting third on the log with 13 points from six matches.

For Posta, they are 15th, one place below the drop zone, with seven points from the same number of matches. Posta have won two matches, drawn one, and lost four.