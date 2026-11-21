Borussia Dortmund moved to the top of the Bundesliga table with a 1-0 win over bottom side Borussia Monchengladbach, whose worst-ever start to a top-flight campaign continued with another failure to get a first home win of the season.

Bayern Munich’s failure to beat Cologne on Friday night opened the door for Dortmund to take an outright lead in the Bundesliga, but it might also have piled extra pressure on Niko Kovac’s youthful side.

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Looking to take advantage, Gladbach started strongly and saw Philipp Sander go close in the first exchanges, though Daniel Batz then had to make a pair of saves to prevent Felix Nmecha from finding the net for the second game running.

Desperate to delight their own fans for the first time in league play since the end of last season, Gladbach continued to defy the odds with their performance, but neither a sumptuous volley from Joe Scally nor Robin Hack’s header could find the target for Gladbach.

Match momentum Flashscore

Die Fohlen finally hit the target just after half-time, but Gregor Kobel gathered and sent his side on a counter which culminated in Batz having to touch Maximilian Beier’s low shot past the post.

The Swiss stopper was nevertheless back in action moments later, tasked with turning Shuto Machino’s long-range drive wide.

But Dortmund started to get more comfortable as the final half hour arrived, and piled pressure on the Gladbach rearguard, with Konstantinos Karetsas breaking through to hit goalward and Batz again saving from close range.

Gladbach's goalkeeper had been imperious thus far, but he was finally breached with 10 minutes remaining. Marcel Sabitzer received the ball in the box and laid it off to Nmecha, whose tame shot goalward was awkward for Batz, who could only deflect it inside the roof of the net.

This result marks only Dortmund’s second win in seven visits to this stadium, but it’s a vital one as it gives them the advantage in the title race with almost a third of the season played.

Gladbach’s meagre tally of four points after 10 games is not only among their worst-ever haul, but one of the lowest of all sides in Bundesliga history.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund)