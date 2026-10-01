AC Milan step up interest in Granada wonderkid Owen Emeka

AC Milan are reportedly monitoring Granada youngster Owen Emeka as the Serie A giants continue their search for promising talents across Europe.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a Milan scout travelled to Spain during the Rossoneri’s 2-2 draw with Lazio to watch Granada face Albacete.

Advertisement Advertisement

The initial target was Dylan Rodriguez, who remained on the bench, allowing Emeka to attract attention instead.

The 17-year-old right-winger scored during the match, registering his first goal of the Spanish second-division campaign and impressing Milan’s representative.

The Rossoneri are now said to be “very interested” in Emeka and intend to continue monitoring his development, although negotiations have yet to begin.

Real Madrid are also reportedly tracking the teenager. Should the Italians secure the youngster’s services, their plan would be to develop him into a potential first-team player.