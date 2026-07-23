Aberdeen FC granted permanent alcohol licence at Pittodrie

Aberdeen have been granted a permanent alcohol licence for matches at Pittodrie by the city council, becoming the first Scottish Premiership club to receive one.

The decision follows two successful alcohol trials held at the stadium last season, with sales permitted in the Richard Donald Stand Lower concourse area.

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Supporters will be able to purchase alcoholic drinks until 30 minutes before kick-off, although consumption will be restricted to designated areas away from the view of the pitch.

The licence will come into effect for Aberdeen’s opening league fixture against Heart of Midlothian on 1 August. "We are pleased to have secured a permanent alcohol licence for matchdays at Pittodrie”, said Alan Burrows, Aberdeen FC chief executive told club website.

“Supporter feedback has consistently highlighted the value of providing a more modern and flexible stadium experience. We have worked closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the necessary safeguards and operating procedures are in place.

“The Club is grateful for the positive feedback from supporters about how previous alcohol licence trials had improved the matchday experience and we look forward to introducing this enhancement from our opening home league fixture against Hearts."