Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Aberdeen FC granted permanent alcohol licence at Pittodrie

Aberdeen FC granted permanent alcohol licence at Pittodrie
Aberdeen FC granted permanent alcohol licence at PittodrieAlan Rennie / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Aberdeen have been granted a permanent alcohol licence for matches at Pittodrie by the city council, becoming the first Scottish Premiership club to receive one.

The decision follows two successful alcohol trials held at the stadium last season, with sales permitted in the Richard Donald Stand Lower concourse area.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Supporters will be able to purchase alcoholic drinks until 30 minutes before kick-off, although consumption will be restricted to designated areas away from the view of the pitch. 

The licence will come into effect for Aberdeen’s opening league fixture against Heart of Midlothian on 1 August. "We are pleased to have secured a permanent alcohol licence for matchdays at Pittodrie”, said Alan Burrows, Aberdeen FC chief executive told club website. 

“Supporter feedback has consistently highlighted the value of providing a more modern and flexible stadium experience. We have worked closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the necessary safeguards and operating procedures are in place.

“The Club is grateful for the positive feedback from supporters about how previous alcohol licence trials had improved the matchday experience and we look forward to introducing this enhancement from our opening home league fixture against Hearts."

Mentions
PremiershipAberdeen

Related Articles

Scottish Cup 'crushing risk' sees Celtic and Rangers hit with charges

O'Neill explains Celtic's failed Kelechi Iheanacho deal

Saracchi left gutted as Celtic return falls through