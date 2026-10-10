Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Arsenal vs Leeds line-ups confirmed as Havertz, Madueke and Declan Rice start

Who's missing: Isak, Gakpo out for City, Tzolis misses Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Brentford: Confirmed team news as Emery seeks to turn his side around

Bayern and Chelsea set to bid for Brighton's Luka Vuskovic in huge January switch

Most read on Flashscore News

Cristiano Ronaldo provisionally suspended from Portugal team for leaving camp

Antonsen wins quarter-final at Arctic Open to set up huge clash against former World No.2

Rayo Vallecano's LaLiga clash with Athletic Club suspended after fan protest

Mbokazi powers up with Fire and Mofokeng looks to keep flying in Belgium

10-man Tottenham snatch late draw against Manchester United

Dominic Solanke celebrates with Archie Gray and Omar Marmoush after equalising against Man Utd
Dominic Solanke celebrates with Archie Gray and Omar Marmoush after equalising against Man UtdPaul ELLIS / AFP

Tottenham Hotspur netted a stoppage-time equaliser – their first away goal of the Premier League season – to salvage a 1-1 draw at Manchester United, extending the Red Devils’ winless domestic run to five matches.

With both sides enduring their worst-ever starts to a Premier League season, optimism was at an all-time low, but it was the division’s bottom club who were emphatically the better side early on.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Senne Lammens’ pass undersold Kobbie Mainoo, allowing Lucas Bergvall to play in Dominic Solanke, but he couldn’t beat Lammens to mark his first Spurs captaincy with a goal.

The visitors were totally dominant in midfield, generating more chances including when Mohammed Kudus thundered wide following Savio’s pull back into the area.

In a very similar situation to their final match before the international break, Spurs seemed to have wasted their early supremacy as United finally started to look more comfortable.

Match momentum
Match momentumFlashscore

A fast break saw Bryan Mbeumo racing towards goal and playing in Amad Diallo, but the Ivorian’s effort was easy for Antonin Kinsky to deal with. At least they didn’t go behind at the end of the half – like in the aforementioned Aston Villa game – but the interval arrived with Roberto De Zerbi’s side somehow still looking for a breakthrough.

The second half began in similar fashion to the first, with Savio creating a pair of chances, the second of which was ballooned over by Solanke. Spurs had squandered one chance too many, and their wastefulness was punished with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Matheus Cunha worked his way into the box and squared it to Mbeumo, who took a great first touch and swivelled to find the far corner, breaking the deadlock in United’s favour.

To make matters worse for Spurs, Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off five minutes later for a diabolical combination of two wild challenges and then a head-to-head confrontation with Luke Shaw.

United didn’t take further chances to extend their lead, and that was to their detriment as they allowed a late equaliser despite the personnel advantage. Sandro Tonali’s cross dropped into the vicinity of Solanke, who fended off the challenge from Lisandro Martinez to head into the bottom corner.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Though they couldn’t push on further, that goal just about saved Spurs’ blushes, seeing them off the bottom of the table, while United probably didn’t deserve all three points and instead went winless in three at Old Trafford.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sandro Tonali (Tottenham Hotspur)

Click here for all the stats of the match.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Manchester UnitedTottenhamPremier League

Related Articles

Carrick calls for "a little bit of patience" over Baleba debut ahead of Tottenham clash

Sheringham believes that Rashford is only being let down by an "average" Man Utd side

Who's missing: Isak, Gakpo out for City, Tzolis misses Arsenal