Tribal Football

Premier League latest - Football news coverage, team updates, transfer news & rumours

Premier League

Boufal has made the move to Libya

DONE DEAL: Moroccan forward Boufal embarks on new Libya adventure

Most read on Tribal Football

Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga record

Iheanacho extends remarkable scoring run in Turkey

Arsenal lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Mikel Arteta plans Carabao Cup changes

Borussia Dortmund REJECT Jadon Sancho reunion

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Zverev holds off Shelton to win US Open six years after bitter Flushing Meadows loss

Zverev credits 'very strong mother' after US Open title win

'Error of judgement': Pro Ref admits VAR wrong to award Haaland winner in derby

Black Princesses eliminated from U-20 World Cup after heavy defeat to France

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