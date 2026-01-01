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Premier League
DONE DEAL: Moroccan forward Boufal embarks on new Libya adventure
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Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga record
Iheanacho extends remarkable scoring run in Turkey
Arsenal lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Mikel Arteta plans Carabao Cup changes
Borussia Dortmund REJECT Jadon Sancho reunion
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Zverev holds off Shelton to win US Open six years after bitter Flushing Meadows loss
Zverev credits 'very strong mother' after US Open title win
'Error of judgement': Pro Ref admits VAR wrong to award Haaland winner in derby
Black Princesses eliminated from U-20 World Cup after heavy defeat to France
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