Everton offer new deals to U18 trio
Sheffield Utd rival Liverpool for Sunderland goalkeeper Patterson
Liverpool watching Sunderland keeper Patterson, Wigan's Tickle
Everton boss Dyche: Patterson? Never let the truth get in the way of a good story
Patterson admits Everton frustration
