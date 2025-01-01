Tribal Football

Nketia Desmond latest - Football player news, transfer news & rumours, contract updates

Nketia Desmond
Plymouth Argyle completed one of the biggest cupsets of the season by knocking off Liverpool in the FA Cup

10 of the most staggering 'cupsets' from around Europe during the 2024/25 season: Part 1

Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Liverpool agree British record Florian Wirtz transfer
Man United set massive Alejandro Garnacho asking price
Man United release TEN players ahead of summer overhaul
Nketia Desmond page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Nketia Desmond - breaking news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Nketia Desmond news, you can follow football team news today from top European clubs (e.g. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.