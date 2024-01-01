Tribal Football

Canales Sergio breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Canales Sergio
Monterrey midfielder Sergio Canales admits no regrets leaving Real Betis

Monterrey midfielder Sergio Canales admits no regrets leaving Real Betis

Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
Canales Sergio page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Canales Sergio - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Canales Sergio news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.