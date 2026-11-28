Young Africans kicked off their CAF Champions League group stage campaign with a 1-0 defeat courtesy of Soufiane Bayazid, who scored in the stoppages to help MC Alger secure maximum points at New Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Saturday.

The Citizens started on a blistering pace and almost took the lead with only six minutes played when Stephane Aziz Ki created a yard of space but fired his effort wide for a goal-kick.

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In the 14th minute, Aziz Ki was booked by the referee as Young Africans enjoyed 61% of the ball possession.

Young Africans continued to threaten as Mudathir Yahya earned a free kick in the 17th minute after a midfield tussle with Zakaria Naidji. However, Yahya’s delivery from the free-kick was not good enough to trouble MC Alger defenders.

Mudathir Yahya became the second player to see yellow in the 24th minute following a clumsy foul, as the Tanzanian Premier League champions continued to dominate proceedings.

Five minutes later, Young Africans were awarded another free-kick after a foul on Albert Kangwanda following a challenge from Merwane Khelif in the centre of the pitch.

Mohamed Halaimia was the first MC Alger player to be yellow carded in the tense Group B fixture before Clement Mzize fired his effort wide off the target for Young Africans.

The first half whistle was blown with both sides tied 0-0 but Young Africans were leading possession at 67 percent. Yanga’s dominance had seen them manage seven shots, with four hitting the target, while MC Alger had four shots, and only one on target.

The second yellow card to MC Alger went to Oussama Benhaoua in the 55th minute before the team made a double change - Soufiane Bayazid replacing Mohamed Saliou Bangoura, while Mohamed Islam Abdelkader came in for Zakaria Naidji.

Young Africans coach Fadlu Davids made his first changes in the 69th minutes when Mohamed Hussein came in for Chadrack Isaka and Kangwanda was benched for Housseine Zakouani.

Yanga’s more changes saw Selemani Mwalimu and Cheikh Toure replace Clement Mzize and Peter Shalulile.

With a minute left to the stoppage time, Bayazid found the back of the net off a superb pass from Halaimia. Young Africans were ultimately left frustrated as their hopes of beginning the group stage with a positive result were dashed in the closing moments.

The defeat marked Yanga’s second at home in 21 Champions League matches since 2021, with their previous setback coming against Sudan’s Al Hilal in 2024.

Zamalek make winning start

In another fixture, Egyptian giants Zamalek made a winning start to their campaign after Chico Banza scored in the fifth minute to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tunisia's Club Africain in Cairo.

The five-time African champions wasted little time establishing their intentions, with the Angolan forward finding the breakthrough early in the contest to give the home side an advantage they would protect for the remainder of the match.

The goal proved decisive in a closely contested meeting between two former African champions seeking to establish an early advantage in one of the competition's most competitive groups.

Pyramids FC underlined their determination to challenge for another continental crown with a 2-0 victory over Morocco's MAS de Fès in their opening Group D encounter in Cairo.

After a 0-0 first half, Abdelrahman Magdi broke the deadlock in the 57th minute, converting from an opportunity created by Mohamed Zalaka to put the Egyptian side ahead.

The breakthrough rewarded Pyramids for their efforts against Moroccan opponents who had impressed during the Preliminary Rounds, including eliminating Cote d'Ivoire’s ASEC Mimosas to reach the group stage.

Meanwhile, Algerian international Youcef Belaili led his Tunisian club Esperance Sportive de Tunis to a crucial 3-0 victory over Angolan side Vilet Mineiro in their opening match of Group A.

The national team star delivered a standout performance, scoring Esperance’s second goal in the 38th minute with a powerful shot.

He also won a penalty in the 18th minute, which his teammate Ribeiro converted to give Esperance the lead. In the 95th minute, Jebali scored the third goal for Esperance.

Youcef Belaïli started the match and played until the 89th minute, before his efforts were rewarded with the Man of the Match award. He received a rating of 8.5, having taken five shots, four of which were on target.