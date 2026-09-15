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World Cup winner Luis de la Fuente reportedly set to sign Spain contract extension

Luis de la Fuente led Spain to EUROs and World Cup glory
Luis de la Fuente led Spain to EUROs and World Cup gloryREUTERS / Ana Beltran

Spain's World ⁠Cup-winning coach Luis de la Fuente has ‌agreed a contract extension ‌until 2030 after ‌guiding the men's national ‌team to back-to-back major ‌titles, media reported on Tuesday.

De la Fuente, ‌who led Spain to ⁠glory ‌at EURO 2024 before ​winning the World Cup in ​July, had a contract in place until 2028.

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The ⁠new ​deal ensures that de la Fuente will remain in charge when ‌Spain attempt to defend their global title on home soil. Spain will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Morocco and Portugal.

Since taking over, De ‌la Fuente's Spain ​have been defeated just ‌twice in 41 competitive matches.

Reuters have contacted the Royal Spanish Football Federation for ⁠comment.

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