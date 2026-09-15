World Cup winner Luis de la Fuente reportedly set to sign Spain contract extension

Spain's World ⁠Cup-winning coach Luis de la Fuente has ‌agreed a contract extension ‌until 2030 after ‌guiding the men's national ‌team to back-to-back major ‌titles, media reported on Tuesday.

De la Fuente, ‌who led Spain to ⁠glory ‌at EURO 2024 before ​winning the World Cup in ​July, had a contract in place until 2028.

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The ⁠new ​deal ensures that de la Fuente will remain in charge when ‌Spain attempt to defend their global title on home soil. Spain will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Morocco and Portugal.

Since taking over, De ‌la Fuente's Spain ​have been defeated just ‌twice in 41 competitive matches.

Reuters have contacted the Royal Spanish Football Federation for ⁠comment.