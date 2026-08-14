Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Wolves make €10m move for Rennes midfielder Jordan James

Wolves make €10m move for Rennes midfielder Jordan James
Wolves make €10m move for Rennes midfielder Jordan JamesROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly targeted Stade Rennais midfielder Jordan James, with the Championship club keen to strengthen their squad following relegation from the Premier League.

According to Ouest-France, Wolves have offered Rennes just over €10m for the 22-year-old midfielder as they look to secure his services.

Advertisement
Advertisement

James would prefer to remain in the Premier League, but a move to the Championship remains possible, with his future still undecided. 

The Welshman impressed on loan at Leicester City last season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 34 Championship appearances, including 27 starts.

James came through Birmingham City’s academy before joining Rennes for €5m in 2024. He made 25 appearances during his debut season but struggled to establish himself as a regular.

Mentions
Jordan JamesRennesWolvesLigue 1ChampionshipFootball transfers

Related Articles

West Brom sign Strasbourg midfielder Rabby Nzingoula

Millwall bolster defence with Danny Batth signing

Glen Kamara set to join QPR on loan from Rennes