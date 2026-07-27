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Wolfsburg issue update after Eriksen misses planned return

Eriksen can't hide his disappointment after being relegated to the 2. Bundesliga
Eriksen can't hide his disappointment after being relegated to the 2. BundesligaChristopher Neundorf / EPA / Profimedia

VfL Wolfsburg's sporting director, Dieter Hecking, has said that Danish international midfielder Christian Eriksen still hasn't returned to the 2. Bundesliga club as otherwise planned, according to Bold.dk.

The plan was for Eriksen to return to Wolfsburg last Friday, when the German club played a friendly match against Lyon, Hecking told local media outlet Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung.

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"The plan was for him to join the squad for the friendly against Lyon and then travel to the training camp. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible. He will soon begin an individual rehabilitation program in Denmark, and that will likely take some time."

"We are not going to put pressure on him. It is a very sensitive situation that we are handling with great responsibility."

Hecking says that he doesn't know when the former Manchester United ace will return. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's friendly match against Ukraine on 7th June. He clutched his chest, collapsed, but quickly regained consciousness.

He subsequently received treatment on the pitch and was able to walk to the ambulance himself before being taken to Odense University Hospital.

One of Denmark's leading heart specialists, Henning Molgaard, has stated to Bold.dk that the most prudent course of action for Eriksen would be to end his football career, as he would almost certainly collapse again.

Wolfsburg kick off their 2. Bundesliga season campaign on 8th August at home against Kaiserslautern.

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Christian EriksenWolfsburg2. Bundesliga

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