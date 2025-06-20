Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United make £52 million striker back up plan
Man United consider loan move for Bayern Munich midfielder
Arsenal to pay ABOVE Martin Zubimendi release clause
Man Utd plan to loan Rashford to Inter Milan ahead of next season in shock move

Wirtz says Frimpong taught him English before Liverpool move

Tribal Football
Wirtz says Frimpong taught him English before Liverpool move
Wirtz says Frimpong taught him English before Liverpool moveProfimedia
Florian Wirtz revealed that Jeremie Frimpong taught him English before they reunited at Liverpool.

The duo shares great chemistry both on and off the pitch and recently went on a holiday together, which they shared on social media.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Wirtz confirmed that Frimpong was the one who taught him English when asked. "Yes, he was my neighbour in the changing room, he sat directly next to me and I had to speak English with him. 

“After I finished my school, I didn't speak really good English but he was teaching me a lot and making me speak in more English and better English.”

The players will focus on playing together in Liverpool’s squad next season. The champions have made a strong statement with their early transfers, and their new signings are aiming for Premier League and Champions League success under Arne Slot. 

Mentions
Frimpong JeremieWirtz FlorianLiverpool