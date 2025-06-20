Wirtz says Frimpong taught him English before Liverpool move

Florian Wirtz revealed that Jeremie Frimpong taught him English before they reunited at Liverpool.

The duo shares great chemistry both on and off the pitch and recently went on a holiday together, which they shared on social media.

Wirtz confirmed that Frimpong was the one who taught him English when asked. "Yes, he was my neighbour in the changing room, he sat directly next to me and I had to speak English with him.

“After I finished my school, I didn't speak really good English but he was teaching me a lot and making me speak in more English and better English.”

The players will focus on playing together in Liverpool’s squad next season. The champions have made a strong statement with their early transfers, and their new signings are aiming for Premier League and Champions League success under Arne Slot.