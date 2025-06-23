Tribal Football
West Brom in advanced talks to sign Liverpool defender Phillips

West Brom are in advanced talks to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

The Telegraph says Phillips is a step away from moving to the Hawthorns in a permanent transfer.

Phillips' contract has just over a year to run and he accepts he has little chance of regular football at Anfield.

The 28 year-old has not played for the Liverpool since the 2022/23 season.

Phillips has had loan spells away from at Anfield with Stuttgart, Bournemouth, Celtic, Cardiff and Derby County. 