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Watkins scores to keep Al Hilal perfect in Asian Champions League after Al Sadd win

Ollie Watkins celebrates his goal for Al Hilal
Ollie Watkins celebrates his goal for Al HilalAbdullah Ahmed / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Al Hilal secured a 2-0 win over Qatar's Al Sadd in ⁠Doha on Tuesday, with Ollie Watkins' improvised finish sending the Saudi Pro League outfit on ‌their way to a second successive Asian Champions League Elite ‌win.

The former Aston Villa striker netted in the ‌40th minute to give Al Hilal the lead, calmly steering ‌the ball home while lying on the turf ‌after being upended in the penalty area by Agustin Soria.

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"I felt like I worked hard for the team, I ‌got my goal, and that's what ⁠I'm here to ‌do: get goals for the team and ultimately work hard ​and put everything into the game," said Watkins.

Ollie Watkins player card
Ollie Watkins player cardFlashscore

The win followed Al Hilal's opening victory over ​Al Gharafa in the Western League phase of the competition last month and was sealed when Ruben Neves ⁠scored from the ​penalty spot in the 65th minute.

Al Hilal were joined on six points by Shabab Al Ahli after the side from the United Arab Emirates beat former champions Al Ittihad2-1 in Jeddah.

Sardar Azmoun struck twice in the opening 16 minutes, converting from close range in the seventh before the Iran international ran from just inside the Al Ittihad half before finishing.

Richard Rios pulled one back for the hosts in the 66th minute, but Shabab Al Ahli held on to take the points.

"We were very focused, and we believed we ‌can win this game," said Azmoun. "We analysed them ​well, and we worked on the pitch very ‌hard, and that's why we won the game."

Al Ain from the UAE and Iran's Esteghlal also have perfect records after two rounds of the eight-match league phase. The top eight finishers in ⁠both the west ⁠and east regions advance ‌to the last 16.

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AFC Champions LeagueAl HilalOllie WatkinsAl SaddAl IttihadAl-HilalSardar AzmounAleksandar MitrovicAl GharafaAgustin SoriaRuben NevesRichard RiosAinhoa AlguacilEsteghlal TEH

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