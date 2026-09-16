Mozambique: Where is the next Mbokazi or Campbell?

Emile Witbooi could be a star of the tournament

The last time South Africa were in Mozambique for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations COSAFA Qualifiers in 2024, there were players in the squad who have gone on to stardom overseas, raising the question of who we will see emerge this year.

The African champions will begin their bid to qualify for AFCON again when the COSAFA qualifier kicks off in Maputo on Friday.

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Two years ago, the likes of Mbekezeli Mbokazi, while still an unknown, Tylon Smith, Shandre Campbell, Gomolemo Kekana, Kutlwano Letlhaku and goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe were all part of an outstanding squad of players.

Coach Raymond Mdaka was in charge then and has now named a new selection of players hopeful of winning the regional title for a third successive edition.

They are in a group with a powerful Angola side, Lesotho and Eswatini. Only the top team in each pool advances, along with the best-placed runner-up across the three groups, so there is little margin for error.

South Africa's Group B Flashscore

There are certainly some interesting names. Cape Town City’s 18-year-old star Emile Witbooi could be the Player of the Tournament and will only join the squad after his club’s second-tier fixture this weekend.

Midfielder Kgomotso Madiba, who is based in Brazil with Fluminense, is another player to watch.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ tall striker Angus Moss, who previously played at Cape Town Spurs, is a different type of forward who can hold the ball up well.

Defender Matthew Palmer from NK Slaven Belupo in Croatia is another who will be little known to local audiences but has a big opportunity to endear himself.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Egan Freese is the son of club legend Howard Freese and another to keep an eye on.

Defensive midfielder Lazola Maku, who left Siwelele at the end of last season and is still unattached, has been included.

In all, 11 different clubs are represented, but Chiefs have the most players with five – Takalani Mazhamba, Keabetswe Morake, Freese, Steven Mendez and Teboho Mlangeni.

More than half the squad (55%) come from Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City.

The team two years ago went through the competition without conceding a goal, aided by the brilliance of the likes of Mbokazi. Seeing who the new top talents to emerge will be is fascinating.

South Africa open their campaign against Lesotho on Saturday.

Goalkeepers: Takalani Mazhamba (Kaizer Chiefs), Anothando Menemene (Mamelodi Sundowns), Keabetswe Morake (Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders: Ukhonaye Magele (University of Johannesburg), Egan Freese (Kaizer Chiefs), Sanele Simelane (Richards Bay), Tebogo Lekhatla (AmaTuks), Lakham Gqongo (TS Galaxy), Cayden Fortune (Cape Town City), Milimo Nalumango (Orlando Pirates), Matthew Palmer (NK Slaven Belupo, Croatia), Zazi Qotoyi (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Midfielders: Lazola Maku (unattached), Teboho Mlangeni (Kaizer Chiefs), Manelis Mazibuko (Siwelele), Oarabile Booysen (AmaTuks), Emile Witbooi (Cape Town City), Kgomotso Madiba (Fluminense, Brazil), Joshua Taylor (Cape Town City), Kamogelo Mareletse (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Forwards: Will Henson (Orlando Pirates), Steven Mendez (Kaizer Chiefs), Angus Moss (Mamelodi Sundowns).