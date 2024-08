WATCH: Ndiaye has Everton fans on their feet with flashy move against Roma

Iliman Ndiaye excited Everton fans during yesterday's 1-1 draw with Roma.

Ndiaye has just arrived from Olympique Marseille, having originally left England and Sheffield United just a year ago for France.

The striker featured for Everton in Saturday's preseason friendly and had home fans on their feet with one flashy move as he came on in the second-half.

Ndiaye left OM for Everton for a fee of €18m.

Watch below: