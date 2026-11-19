Nico Paz could be the star name to lead Argentina at the start of the post Lionel Messi era.

Messi's call to step down from international duty has left a creative and leadership gap in Lionel Scaloni's squad since the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Paz shone in Argentina’s 7-0 friendly win over Costa Rica on November 17, scoring a brace before being replaced at at half time by Scaloni.

Argentina No.1 Emiliano Martinez has backed Paz as the new wave for Argentina, and Messi's former teammate Juan Veron believes the Como star is already close to that level.

"Nico Paz is an incredible talent. The future is his, if he continues to behave as a professional, as he's doing.

"At 22, I've only seen Messi and a certain Diego Maradona do things like he is. I don't want to say he will reach those levels, because that would mean being an absolute champion, a symbol of an era like Diego and Leo were, each in their own way.

"But, Nico Paz has the qualities to try. And I hope he succeeds.

"Nico is a leader in the way he moves, how he occupies space on the field, and how he directs the plays.

"He decides when to accelerate or slow down and, depending on how the play unfolds, chooses to attack down the right, the left, or through the middle. He's the lynchpin of the game."