Valencia’s Sadiq extends imposing La Liga run against Valladolid

Valencia striker Umar Sadiq extended his impressive La Liga goalscoring record against Real Valladolid on Saturday evening.

The Nigeria international scored the winning goal for Los Che as they secured a 2-1 victory over the visitors at Mestalla Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

With his latest goal, Sadiq has now scored four times from his four shots on target in La Liga since February 1.

That is the highest of any player in the competition, maintaining a 100% conversion rate with his shots on target since then in the ongoing campaign.

Heading into the clash against Valladolid, the lanky striker had already scored twice in Valencia’s 3-3 draw against Osasuna.

This result is a major boost to the club’s relegation battle, as they moved up to 16th in the standings with 27 points from 27 matches.