Wolves eye January move for La Louviere’s Yllan Okou

Wolverhampton Wanderers are monitoring Yllan Okou after the defender emerged as one of Belgium’s standout young talents with La Louviere.

The 23-year-old, a graduate of AS Monaco’s academy, has attracted growing interest from clubs across Europe following his consistent performances.

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According to Belgian transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Wolves scouted Okou in mid-August and held discussions with the defender’s representatives over a potential move before the transfer window closed.

However, the Championship club’s inability to offload players in his position meant their interest stalled, although a fresh approach in January remains a possibility.

Okou also received an offer from Turkish side Amedspor, while clubs from Eastern Europe, the Swiss Super League and La Liga have continued to monitor the former Monaco prospect as competition for his signature intensifies.