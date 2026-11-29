The Verdict: "A catastrophic error of judgement" on another poor weekend for EPL officials

Former Premier League official, head of PGMOL and refereeing authority Keith Hackett, will be Flashscore's resident expert throughout the 2026/27 Premier League season and will offer his observations and views on the performances of the English top-flight officials, their decision-making and any other talking points after each weekend.

This weekend’s fixtures began with a trip for Chelsea to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest, and with the cameras at the game too, there was little margin for error from the officiating team.

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Great work from the officials at the City Ground

If there’s not enough pressure on referees and the VAR to get things right in any event, the added issue of having potential game-changing decisions dissected on live television before a viewing audience of millions is something they can well do without.

As it turned out, Andy Madley and VAR, Jarred Gillett, got things spot on in the Midlands, with the major decisions hinging on whether penalty kicks were awarded or not.

“Liam Delap went down in the penalty area, believing he was fouled by Romeo Lavia, but Madley waved aside the appeals,” Hackett observed. “When you look at the replays, the referee has made a very good decision from an excellent viewing position.

“In the second half, Delap again got pulled down in the penalty area, this time by Wesley Fofana, and the referee pointed to the spot.

“Chelsea later wanted a penalty of their own, but VAR had a look and a good decision was reached. Referee Madley, supported by top VAR operator Jarred Gillett, delivered a good performance.”

VAR controversy at Old Trafford

Though Xabi Alonso is clearly having trouble settling in at Stamford Bridge, the pressure the Spaniard is under is nothing compared to the situation facing Mauricio Pochettino at Man Utd.

The Argentinian couldn’t have been dealt a kinder hand than having Brentford as his first opponents at Old Trafford, as the Bees arrived at the Theatre of Dreams having not won there since 1937.

By the end of the match, however, the stadium was half empty, and those that had stayed behind were witness to another abysmal showing after United lost their second league match in succession by a score of 4-0.

It wasn’t just the hosts who had a nightmare during the game, however, with one particular decision clearly angering Keith Hackett.

Man Utd v Brentford - Match stats Flashscore

“Leny Yoro was yellow-carded for a reckless challenge on Callum Wilson. There was a quick check to see if that should’ve been a penalty, but VAR Andrew Kitchen surprisingly said no,” he raged.

“This was a nailed-on penalty kick. Yoro was on a yellow card, but the award of the penalty kick was sufficient.

“There really is little excuse for the match officials to miss what was a clear foul inside the penalty area.

“The referee wasn’t in a position to judge this foul because of his positioning on the pitch. Given that this aspect is vital, Robert Jones clearly needs to work on improving his dynamic sprinting.

“I fail to understand how VAR Andrew Kitchen didn’t judge the challenge as a foul, and request that the referee review the monitor to rectify this error as a result.”

Brighton man should've seen red

Newcastle travelled to Brighton in the knowledge that it had been a while since they'd got the better of the Seagulls in an away game.

In fact, the Magpies hadn't won down on the south coast since February 2017. A slender 1-0 win would clearly have been welcomed on Tyneside, but had Brighton denied them that, Matthias Jaissle would've been forgiven for laying the blame at the door of referee Simon Hooper and VAR James Bell.

Brighton v Newcastle - Momentum shift Flashscore

"Pascal Struijk was lucky to only get away with a yellow card for a poor challenge on Joe Willock," Hackett observed. "Frankly, this was, in my opinion, a Serious Foul Play challenge that warranted a red card."

The remainder of the game appeared to pass without issue, and thankfully for the officials, no one will be poring over the incident as it had no bearing on the result.

Two correct sendings off at Fulham and Sunderland

In West London, Fulham lost again, this time against an improving Bournemouth side, who'll now be without Justin Kluivert after some ill-advised antics, whilst on Wearside, referee Peter Bankes and VAR Craig Pawson had a good game in the Sunderland v Tottenham match.

"Bournemouth's Kluivert was given a yellow card after he got a handful of Calvin Bassey's shirt and dragged the Fulham defender backwards," Hackett said.

"However, after briefly wagging an imaginary yellow card, Kluivert was given a second one, and then a red, with referee Stuart Attwell rightly applying the law for an act of dissent.

"In the Sunderland game, Thomas Meunier went into the book for clattering Omar Marmoush from behind. VAR intervened, correctly, as the challenge met the criteria for Serious Foul Play. An excellent application of VAR by Craig Pawson."

Unbelievable ending to Arsenal v Man City

There were always likely to be fireworks in the Arsenal v Man City clash, a match that has become one of the more recent Premier League classics.

City headed into the match without a win in four Premier League games, whilst the Gunners were looking to open up a nine-point gap at the top with a victory.

Arsenal's player ratings v Man City Flashscore

The flashpoints began as early as the 15th minute in an incident that Keith Hackett found unsavoury at best.

"Oh my word! What was going on? Arsenal needed to calm down a bit," he argued.

"Mikel Arteta was in the face of the fourth official, waving his arm and signalling that Elliot Anderson should go into the book. That rightly earned the Gunners boss a yellow card of his own."

Man City player ratings v Arsenal Flashscore

A handful of further yellow cards issued by referee John Brooks were correctly applied, and VAR Darren England also dealt well with any decisions that required a helping hand.

However, the huge controversy at the end of the game overshadowed everything that had gone before.

VAR, after a long delay, at least came to the correct decision to award Arsenal a second goal, but the inability to award City an injury-time penalty left Hackett incandescant.

"Jurrien Timber scored at the back post, but Gianluigi Donnarumma claimed for a foul. The VAR had a look and deemed there wasn't one, but they checked to see if Timber had handballed when getting the ball over the line.

"Did it come off his hand or his hip? It was so difficult to tell, though the officials eventually got it right.

"But what a controversial end to this game.

"There was a clear handling offence by Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres inside his own penalty area.

"It was a deliberate action and should have resulted in the award of a penalty kick to Manchester City.

"VAR Darren England reviewed this incident and made a catastrophic error of judgement."