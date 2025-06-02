Dembele shows off PSG’s Champions League trophy at French Open

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Ousmane Dembele made an appearance at Roland Garros ahead of the fourth round, proudly showcasing Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League trophy.

The Parisians clinched their first-ever European title with a dominant 5-0 win over Inter Milan in Munich on Saturday night.

 Two days later, the former Barcelona star appeared at the French Open at Court Philippe-Chatrier, proudly displaying only the second European title ever won by a French club.

"Ici c'est Paris, (This is Paris). Exceptional, it was a magic moment in Munich. We played an exceptional season and were rewarded with our first European Cup. The individual titles are fine, but it is the collective titles that matter. We will try to win as many titles as possible," Dembele told the crowd. 

After Dembele’s presentation, Novak Djokovic took centre stage and offered his congratulations to PSG on their historic European triumph.

