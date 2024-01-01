Ten Hag happy with Ugarte's Man Utd debut

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was happy to hand Manuel Ugarte a debut at Southampton yesterday.

Ugarte was second-half substitute for the 3-0 win.

Ten Hag said, "It was not so easy for him, only two team sessions and partial team sessions because he was not ready to play fully in that team session.

“He came back from a game in Venezuela, had a long journey, but he is not already 100 per cent up to speed but it was good to give him some minutes, and to integrate in the team to already get some experience about the principles and rules of our game and you can see straightforward that he has attributes that this team need.”