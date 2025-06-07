Ten Hag eyes Garnacho reunion as Leverkusen make enquiry

Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in reuniting with Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho at Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the former Red Devils manager is keen on signing the Argentine for Old Trafford this summer and has already made an enquiry.

United have reportedly placed the Copa America winner on the transfer list, with current head coach Ruben Amorim telling him to "pray" for a move.

Garnacho made 98 appearances under Ten Hag at Manchester United, scoring 20 goals and providing 15 assists.

Nevertheless, Bayer Leverkusen face stiff competition from Napoli and Chelsea, who are also reportedly interested in securing the winger’s signature.