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Tanzania held by Madagascar in AFCON qualifying match

Tanzania held by Madagascar in AFCON qualifying match
Tanzania held by Madagascar in AFCON qualifying matchČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Madagascar and Tanzania played out a 1-1 draw in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group L qualifier on Monday.

Both teams were eager to recover from opening defeats, with the Barea having lost 2-1 to Nigeria and the Taifa Stars suffering a 2-0 defeat against Guinea-Bissau.

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Tanzania made the brighter start and took the lead through Cyprian Kachwele before Madagascar responded after the break, with Nicolas Fontaine restoring parity.

Despite Tanzania enjoying the greater attacking threat and registering four shots on target to the hosts' two, neither side could find a winner.

Simon Msuva was particularly lively in attack for the visitors, but Madagascar held firm to secure a point.

Both teams now have one point from two matches. The Barea face Guinea-Bissau next on November 11, while Tanzania take on Nigeria on the same day.

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