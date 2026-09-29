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Man Utd set up secret behind closed-doors friendly before Tottenham clash

Man Utd set up secret behind closed-doors friendly before Tottenham clash
Man Utd set up secret behind closed-doors friendly before Tottenham clashREUTERS

Manchester United have set up a behind closed doors friendly in order to boost their poor form.

United have endured a difficult start to the campaign under Michael Carrick, with inconsistent performances, defensive mistakes and questions over whether the former midfielder is the right man to drive the club forward.

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The Red Devils have won just one of their five opening games in the Premier League, have conceded eight and sit 12th in the league table in what is a dire start.

A defeat to Brighton ended their Carabao Cup campaign in the third round and the side were forced to salvage a 1-1 draw against Fulham before the international break as form continues to wane.

The Telegraph reports that United will play Swiss side Lausanne-Sport, a club that was bought by Ineos in 2017 in an effort to raise moral and momentum before they return to action against Spurs.

Interestingly, Lausanne are bottom of the table after losing five of their first nine matches and just like United, have only won one league match so far this season.

United must navigate crucial fixtures against Atletico Madrid, Leeds United, Como, Bournemouth, and Chelsea before the end of the month as pressure mounts on Carrick, who will pray that the friendly against Lausanne will help his side bounce back.

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