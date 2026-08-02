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Le Bris delighted as Sunderland sign off US tour with Wrexham win

Le Bris delighted as Sunderland sign off US tour with Wrexham win
Le Bris delighted as Sunderland sign off US tour with Wrexham win Annabel Lee-Ellis, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Regis Le Bris was delighted as Sunderland concluded their North American pre-season tour with a 1-0 victory over Wrexham at Philadelphia’s Subaru Park.

Nordi Mukiele scored the decisive goal in the first half, finishing clinically after an excellent assist from Brian Brobbey. 

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The win provided a positive end to the trip, with the Black Cats returning to the UK unbeaten from their Philadelphia outing.

“It was a key game for us. Another layer in our planning for the season ahead,” Le Bris told Sunderland website. 

“It was important to build game time and work on some key details.

“The temperatures were hot, but overall it was a competitive game.

“It’s been a good trip, a really good trip to build cohesion and togetherness in the squad, which will be one of our key pillars for the season.”

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Nordi MukieleSunderlandWrexhamPremier League

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