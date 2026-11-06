Sunderland-linked Paixao drops fresh Premier League transfer hint

Olympique Marseille winger Igor Paixao has reignited speculation over a potential move to Sunderland after being pictured taking English lessons alongside his wife.

The Brazilian attracted strong interest from the Black Cats during the summer transfer window, with Marseille's owners reportedly open to a deal.

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However, manager Bruno Genesio opposed his departure, ensuring the winger remained at the French club despite discussions with Sunderland.

Although Paixao publicly expressed satisfaction with staying, Genesio recently suggested the player might still be disappointed by his failed move to Wearside.

Reports have since indicated that the Brazilian is keen to leave Marseille when the January transfer window opens.

Speculation intensified after his wife shared an Instagram story showing the couple attending an online English lesson.