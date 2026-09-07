Sunderland hand Joe Cowan first professional contract

Sunderland have handed academy prospect Joe Cowan his first professional contract after the 17-year-old impressed throughout his development at the club.

Cowan has spent almost a decade with Sunderland, progressing through the Academy ranks before breaking into the Under-21 squad last year.

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He has featured for both the Under-18s and Under-21s, continuing to impress with his performances.

“I’m over the moon to sign this contract. I’ve been here around 10 years, so it’s amazing to have signed it,” Cowan told the club website.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped me because the coaches and my family, I wouldn’t have been at this moment if it wasn’t for them.”