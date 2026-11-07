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Stuttgart halt Werder Bremen's top-half push to claim much needed home win

Maximilian Mittelstadt celebrates scoring against Werder Bremen
Maximilian Mittelstadt celebrates scoring against Werder BremenPhoto by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP

VfB Stuttgart avoided what would have been a third successive home defeat in the Bundesliga after beating Werder Bremen 1-0 at the MHPArena.

Buoyed after beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 last weekend, the hosts took the lead after just seven minutes. Grischa Promel crossed into a dangerous area, and Maximilian Mittelstadt met it perfectly, side-footing into the top corner.

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Bilal El Khannouss wasted multiple chances to extend Stuttgart’s advantage in the first half, but at least worked Karl Hein from range before the half-hour mark. Jeff Chabot also headed just wide from a corner, while Bremen’s best opportunity fell to Youri Regeer, who flicked a header inches past the post.

The visitors had netted 14 of their 17 league goals in the second half this season, and they needed another to draw level. After Eren Dinkci’s shot from the edge of the box was caught by Dennis Seimen following a free-kick, the young goalkeeper made a brilliant save to deny Regeer from close range.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

Hein was also busy in the half’s early stages, and got down well to deny Mittelstadt what would have been his brace following a well-worked corner routine.

Seven of Stuttgart’s previous eight home matches had seen both teams score, and they were desperate to avoid a repeat as they headed into the final stages. They had Seimen to thank for preserving the clean sheet when Ludovit Reis turned and struck towards goal, but he refused to be beaten.

After losing 2-0 to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League midweek, it was a relief for the Swabians to get back to winning ways as they move into the top half of the table. Bremen’s seven-match unbeaten league run ends as a result (W4, D3), but they are still exceeding expectations in fifth place.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Maximilian Mittelstadt (VfB Stuttgart)

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BundesligaVfB StuttgartWerder BremenMaximilian Mittelstadt

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