Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal

Mourinho masterclass ends Barca run in Real Madrid statement win

Man United ready to block JJ Gabriel exit move

Nico Williams reveals why he snubbed Arsenal, Barca and PSG

Most read on Flashscore News

Ballon d'Or LIVE: Kane and Putellas wins top prizes in London

Christo Popov completes fairytale to win French Open and take over world No. 1 ranking

How Mourinho's masterclass ruined Barca's run and handed Real Madrid statement win

'My biggest priority': Osaka open to quitting tennis if daughter asks her to

Spain's Luis de la Fuente named Coach of the Year after World Cup win

Spain's Luis de la Fuente named Coach of the Year after World Cup win
Spain's Luis de la Fuente named Coach of the Year after World Cup winREUTERS

Spain's Luis de la Fuente has been named Coach of the Year following their incredible 2026 World Cup win.

The 65-year-old has officially been crowned the world's best coach after receiving the Johan Cruyff Trophy at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De La Fuente was the clear favourite following Spain’s impressive 2026 World Cup win, in which they beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final.

Standing on the stage to accept the trophy, De la Fuente looked down upon the star-studded audience and said: “Good evening, it is a real honour for me to receive this prize. 

“It's an honor; just being among the nominees was a prize in itself. Therefore, I want to congratulate the other nominees, who have also earned their place here. 

“I see this as a collective achievement: a wonderful group of players and coaching staff, the best in the world, if I may say so.”

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
SpainArgentinaLuis de la Fuente

Related Articles

Messi receives prestigious Spanish sports award in recognition of incredible career

Argentina vs Benin: Confirmed team news as Lionel Messi aims to end with a bang

Scaloni sends emotional message to Messi ahead of final game: Only nostalgia remains now