Spain's Luis de la Fuente has been named Coach of the Year following their incredible 2026 World Cup win.

The 65-year-old has officially been crowned the world's best coach after receiving the Johan Cruyff Trophy at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

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De La Fuente was the clear favourite following Spain’s impressive 2026 World Cup win, in which they beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final.

Standing on the stage to accept the trophy, De la Fuente looked down upon the star-studded audience and said: “Good evening, it is a real honour for me to receive this prize.

“It's an honor; just being among the nominees was a prize in itself. Therefore, I want to congratulate the other nominees, who have also earned their place here.

“I see this as a collective achievement: a wonderful group of players and coaching staff, the best in the world, if I may say so.”