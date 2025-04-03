Southampton's Juric praises 'incredible' Onuachu

Southampton manager Ivan Juric praised Paul Onuachu for his performance against Crystal Palace.

In the 1-1 draw at St. Mary’s Stadium, the Nigeria international gave the Saints the lead with a superb header, before the Eagles claimed a late equalizer.

Despite the disappointing result, Onuachu's performance has not gone unnoticed by his boss, who was impressed with his contribution.

“He’s an incredible guy, always training hard,” Juric told Southampton website.

“He has some good things and some bad things he can do better, but he’s one of those guys that is always working hard.

“I think we prepared a good game. I expected more from Mateus – for me he will have a great future because he’s a great guy, working hard and he gives us a lot this season, but in this first 45 minutes he didn’t do what I wanted from him. Paul scored and put more energy.”