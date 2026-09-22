South Africa U20 aim to maintain momentum against Eswatini

South Africa U20 coach Raymond Mdaka insists his side will maintain their momentum when they face Eswatini in their final CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Wednesday.

Amajita top Group B with six points after convincing wins over Lesotho and Angola. A draw would secure a semi-final place.

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The tactician is considering changes to freshen his team but does not want to disrupt their rhythm.

“We are still in a tournament, we are done with the first and second games, and now our focus is on the next fixture,” Mdaka told SAFA website.

“The good thing is we see a lot of improvement with each match. We will obviously have some fresh legs here and there.

“Remember, we picked everybody so they can play, but we must balance it out well in terms of which country are we facing and how do we want to play. We also want to give others a chance to see how they show up.

“But it is very important that we don’t drop the momentum, we have to keep going and emphasize on that, which makes us look good and helps us in creating scoring opportunities.

“Every game becomes a new game, and gives us a fresh start, We must put in one hundred percent.”