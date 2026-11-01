Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has weighed in on the pressure Michael Carrick is facing and a potential Manchester United return.

Solskjaer oversaw one of the more successful periods of Manchester United’s post-Sir Alex Ferguson era from December 2018 to November 2021.

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A lot has happened at Old Trafford since then. Carrick, who was a coach under Solskjaer, is now the man tasked with taking the club back to their glory days.

Carrick managed to get United back to the Champions League as interim last season, but in 2026-27, they’re teetering above the relegation zone.

Solskjaer was a candidate to take over from Ruben Amorim in January before the United board opted to go with Carrick.

“I had a good chat with Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada,” Solskjær confessed to Norwegian outlet TV2.

“We didn’t discuss contract length or anything of the sort. I offered to step in if needed, and I made no demands.

“I shared my thoughts on what is required for the club to move forward. We had one brief conversation. There were no negotiations.”

Carrick is under immense pressure at the club, but the Norwegian believes the powers that be should stand by him.

“Michael has what it takes to take that club forward,” Solskjær stated. “I think he’s the right man. He understands the club, understands the fans, and knows what’s required. You don’t see that ‘devil’ in him. But it’s there, and I have it too. We are so incredibly alike.

“Perhaps not many people thought I would become a football coach, certainly not the manager of Manchester United.

“Many probably thought the same about Michael Carrick. When I spoke with United, I also spoke highly of Michael. ‘If you choose him, you’re getting a good man,’ I said.

“I believe he did the same for me. Neither of us was desperate to get the job. But we’d likely step up if they asked.”

At the same time, Solskjaer admitted he feels he has ‘unfinished business’ at United.

“There were some fantastic moments, but everything has its time,” Solskjær said, reflecting on his tenure.

“I do miss it, yes. I could have imagined staying there forever, but life goes on. It was a very special period. Of course it was. It was special in many ways. Going back to the past isn’t always a good idea.

“Yes, I would have stepped in (in January), but I didn’t intend for it to last beyond the summer. It was probably time for someone else to have a go.

“I also feel like I have some unfinished business. Naturally, it would have been fun to have the opportunity again.”