A US-led joint bid was confirmed by FIFA Monday as the host of the 2031 Women's World Cup, while the 2035 tournament will be hosted in the United Kingdom.

The winning bids were voted on by acclamation after FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed the United States in partnership with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica was the "sole candidacy" to host in 2031, when the tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time.

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The joint English, Scottish, Northern Irish and Welsh bid was also the only candidacy for 2035.

Infantino had already revealed last year that the respective bids for 2031 and 2035 were unchallenged and therefore set to be awarded the tournaments, with both being officially rubber-stamped at Monday's meeting of FIFA's member associations.

"As of 2031 there will be 48 teams and four hosts," said Infantino. "This is an incredible growth in just a few years."

The next Women's World Cup will take place next year in Brazil, running from June 24th to July 25th. It will feature 32 teams, with the final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Spain go into that tournament as the holders after winning the last Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, when they defeated current European champions England in the final.

The US co-hosted this year's men's World Cup, with the majority of matches being played on American soil, including the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey which was won by Spain. That was the first men's edition featuring 48 teams.

The USA has hosted the Women's World Cup twice before, in 1999 and 2003, and is also the most successful nation in the tournament's history, having lifted the trophy four times.

No senior men's or women's World Cup has been played in the UK since England hosted and won the men's edition in 1966.