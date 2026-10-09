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England take commanding lead over Greece in World Cup play-off

England's players celebrate against Greece
England's players celebrate against GreeceREUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

England secured a 3-1 win away to Greece on Friday in the first leg of their 2027 Women's World Cup play-off.

Georgia Stanway gave the Lionesses a first-half lead in Crete before Maya Le Tissier and Alessia Russo put England firmly in control with two more goals after the break.

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Kallisti Brouksair pulled one back for the hosts, giving Greece a glimmer of hope ahead of Tuesday's return leg in Leicester against the 2023 World Cup runners-up.

"We started well, they started very aggressively too, but we stayed calm. That's what I'm the most pleased with. I think we have a couple of things to work on too," England manager Sarina Wiegman told ITV.

"At moments in the game we weren't tight enough, the ball wasn't moving quick enough... I think if we would have created these opportunities we had, we could have scored so many more goals."

Two-time reigning European champions England will face Ukraine or Slovakia if they qualify for the second play-off round, which will determine who qualifies for next year's World Cup in Brazil.

Ukraine won the first leg of their tie 3-1 in Slovakia.

The Republic of Ireland thrashed Kazakhstan 8-0 in Astana, while Scotland won 2-0 away to the Czech Republic.

Wales earned a 1-0 victory in Albania, with 1995 champions Norway winning 2-0 away to Romania.

Italy took a 2-0 lead over Belarus as the Netherlands demolished Hungary 8-0. Sweden, Portugal and Switzerland all recorded comfortable first-leg wins, while Belgium edged Poland 1-0 as both teams missed a penalty.

The winners of the 16 first-round ties advance to the second round scheduled for late November and early December.

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