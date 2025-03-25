Zimbabwe coach Nees takes a dig at the Super Eagles

Coach Michael Nees said that if Zimbabwe don't qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria can forget about qualifying too.

The Warriors square up against the Super Eagles in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Tuesday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Zimbabwe’s dream of making their first appearance at the global tournament took a huge blow after they played to a 2-2 draw against Benin Republic in Durban.

Although it was Gernot Rohr's team that took a two-goal lead, the Southern African nation fought back to level the score, with goals from Marshall Munetsi and Knowledge Musona securing the draw.

When asked if his team’s World Cup hopes were dashed by the result, Nees seems to take a jab at the three-time African champions, while emphasizing that Group C is still wide open.

"If our (Zimbabwe) World Cup qualification is over, then Nigeria’s is also over, you have just one point more (than Lesotho)," Nees told Flashscore.

"The qualification is over when there’s theoretically no chance anymore. So, when you calculate it that way, the group is open.

"It's not impossible for any team to move up and it's not impossible for any team to fall down.

"There are still five games with 15 points to play for. So, no team is yet eliminated, and no team is yet qualified."

Regardless, the former Rwanda coach talked up the strengths of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winners but is wary about the match venue which he calls a nightmare for opposition

“Uyo in Nigeria is a challenge for any team, but also note that the Super Eagles lost a couple of games in Uyo,” he continued

“Nigeria are a little bit like a wounded lion and everyone knows that the Nigerian team is better than their position but for whatever reason their back is in the ground.

“It will be an exciting game because our position is similar so both teams would have to perform and collect points.”

Zimbabwe are making hard work of World Cup qualifying and currently sit at the base of the group having accrued just three points from five matches played so far.

In fact, they have yet to win a game so far, and anything less than a victory against Eric Chelle’s resurgent Eagles could end their huge hopes.

Nees replaced Jairos Tapera as the Warriors' coach in 2024, after stepping down from his role as head coach of the Kosovo U21 squad.

The Zimbabwe Football Association's choice of the German tactician seemed to be a fitting one, as he has previously managed African teams like Seychelles and Rwanda, and served as a technical advisor for South Africa between 2008 and 2009.

As he aims for his first victory, the former Karlsruher FV star claims he has the experience needed to turn things around. He added: "I've worked in a few more countries like that, and it's different in various positions.

"I think I bring a versatile background. Football is not only decided with training on the pitch, it's decided in many things, especially as a national coach.

"I think I can bring a very versatile experience. That I can confidently say."

Captain Munetsi echoed coach Nees' optimism about Zimbabwe getting a positive result in Uyo stating that qualifying for the World Cup would be a historic achievement for his country.

"Nigeria is a much bigger country in football but Zimbabwe qualifying for the World Cup would be more historical for us than Nigeria qualifying,” he said during Monday’s pre-match press conference.

"I think all the guys want to do something historical, it is something that has never been done in our country.

"It is something that’s going to drive us, that will give us the energy to compete, we didn’t start the qualification the way we would have wanted, we lost some points away.

"We don’t have the same privilege Nigeria has that is not playing our home games at home but everyone should realize that we are not here for holidays we are here to make our own history."

After Tuesday's matches, the qualification campaign will continue in September 2025.