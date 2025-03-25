Tuchel: England 'struggled a bit' before Latvia win

Thomas Tuchel stated that England struggled a bit at the start of the second half of their comprehensive 3-0 win against Latvia.

Goals from Reece James, Harry Kane and Eberechi Eze and propelled the Three Lions to a comfortable World Cup qualification victory against the Wolves.

However, the former Chelsea manager acknowledged his team's difficulties before they eventually found their rhythm on Monday evening.

"It was not an easy match. We saw a lot of good things, created good chances. We needed a free-kick to unlock it. I'm happy with the attitude, energy and desire. We will get there," Tuchel told the media.

"The second half we started to slow the game down and made little movement, which makes no sense. But the second goal was better as we showed acceleration from one of our sixes.

"We encourage everyone to have these late accelerations but we struggled a bit until the goal."

With two wins under their belt, England will return to action in June for their third World Cup qualifier against Andorra.